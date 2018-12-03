Tsitsanis Tribute | Athens | December 4 & 5

The Vassilis Tsitsanis Orchestra, an ensemble formed with the support of the heirs of the great rebetiko master (1915-84), makes its debut at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday with a concert of some of the songwriter and bouzouki player's most popular pieces. Acclaimed singers Dimitra Galani and Natassa Bofiliou will accompany the ensemble on vocals. Shows start at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 25-60 euros.

