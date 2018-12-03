BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek 2019 budget compatible with Stability Pact, says Dombrovskis

The Greek 2019 budget is compatible with the EU's Stability and Growth Pact, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday, arriving at the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.

Eurozone finance ministers will discuss, among other ssues, the draft budgets of member-states.

He also said Greece will achieve its target for a primary surplus of 3.5 percent next year.

