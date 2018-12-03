NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Police raid indoor cannabis farm in Exarchia

TAGS: Crime

Members of the Greek Police's anti-narcotics unit on Monday found a fully equipped hydroponic cannabis growing system that had illegally been set up in an apartment in Exarchia, central Athens, and arrested two people.

According to reports, the two suspects – a 29-year-old foreign national and a 26-year-old woman – stored their produce in another apartment, also in Exarchia. 

