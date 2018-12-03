Disabled Greeks demand break from tax load

Hearing-impaired protesters wear white gloves to sign slogans during a rally marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in downtown Athens, yesterday. Hundreds of demonstrators took part in the march, demanding better protection of their rights and tax breaks. Specific demands included that disability allowances not be subject to income tax, that their tax-free allowance not be reduced and that they be exempted from having to pay the special social solidarity levy and the ENFIA property tax. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]