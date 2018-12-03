Beauty and cosmetics products sector recovering

Greek producers of cosmetics and beauty products have seen a revival in their fortunes thanks to a growing worldwide consumer trend toward natural products, among other factors, according to Enterprise Greece, the country’s official trade and investment promotion agency.



As a result of the economic crisis, Greece’s roughly 120 cosmetics and beauty product makers witnessed a more than 40 percent decline in domestic sales, so many of them turned to overseas markets.



Worldwide, Greek cosmetics and beauty product exports have been growing at a more than 2 percent rate on average over the last two years and even more in select markets, the report said.



Last year, Greek exports of cosmetics and beauty products totaled 218 million euros.



[Xinhua]