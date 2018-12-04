The Prespes name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia contains a number of gray areas that were certain to cause problems between the two countries.

Two areas in particular were of major concern from the start: the danger of claims concerning a so-called “Macedonian” minority in Greece and issues stemming from the commercial use of the Balkan country’s name.

In his effort to convince skeptical lawmakers to support the name deal, FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has underscored the risks that lie ahead if Greece recognizes a “Macedonian” language and ethnicity.

This is why Greece needs to demand assurances and clarifications that will avert any future crises.