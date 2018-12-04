Exhibition in Germany celebrates Mycenaean civilization

The Badisches Landesmuseum in Karlsruhe, Germany, is dedicating a major exhibition to the Bronze Age civilization of the Mycenaeans.

Titled “Mycenae – The Legendary World of Agamemnon,” the exhibition runs to June next year and aims to provide comprehensive insights into the Mycenaean era, which stretched from 1600 to 1200 BC.

Mycenae was the home of the legendary King Agamemnon who, according to the Homeric poems, led the Greeks in the famous siege of Troy.

Greek museums have loaned the exhibition more than 400 high-profile items, including artifacts from the Griffin Warrior tomb discovered close to the Palace of Nestor in Pylos, southern Greece, in 2015.

Exhibition organizers collaborated with the Greek Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Science, Research and the Arts of the State of Baden-Wurttemberg.