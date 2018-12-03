ATHEX: Index records biggest daily rise since 2016

The benchmark of the Greek stock market posted its biggest daily rise in two-and-a-half years on Monday, riding on a wave of international relief resulting from the truce in the Sino-American trade war while dismissing any concern about the rebalancing of the MSCI index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 659.72 points, the highest in the last couple of months after three consecutive days of gains, adding 4.68 percent to Friday’s 630.23 points.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index also rose 4.68 percent, to 1,734.67 points, and the banks index soared 9.66 percent, taking their three sessions of gains since last Thursday to 22.7 percent.

All but one blue chips went up, led by National (up 15.23 percent), Piraeus Bank (10.86 percent), Alpha (9.60 percent), GEK Terna (8.84 percent), Viohalco (7.90 percent), Mytilineos (7.16 percent) and Eurobank (6.38 percent). Athens Water (EYDAP) slipped 0.19 percent.

In total 88 stocks registered gains, 19 reported losses and 36 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 96.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s six-month high of 255.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index improved 0.60 percent to close at 67.22 points.