AmCham head warns gov’t against going back on reforms

Emerging from the bailout programs does not secure a successful post-program course by itself, the head of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, Simos Anastasopoulos, warned at the opening of the 29th The Greek Economy Conference on Monday in Athens.

"Achieving high primary surpluses based on high taxation is not a sustainable policy and definitely not a growth factor. Besides the expression of political resolve, the creation of a climate of confidence in the economy requires the awakening of the state, the drafting of a cohesive growth plan and the continuation of reforms, certainly without reversing them," he said.