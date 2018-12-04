Suspects in student killing appear before Rhodes prosecutor

Two men who were detained by police as prime suspects in the killing of a university student on the island of Rhodes were led before the local prosecutor on Tuesday.



The body of the 21-year-old woman, who was studying at the Aegean University, was found by the coast guard in the sea area off the coast of Lindos.



Authorities were led to the two suspects after examining footage from CCTV cameras in the area.



Police believe the two men, aged 19 and 21, killed the student after she rejected and resisted their sexual advances, in the house of one of the suspects.



The defendants then allegedly transferred and threw her body into the sea.



The 19-year-old suspect has reportedly confessed to the crime, while the other has not.