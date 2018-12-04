Tsipras-Putin meeting ‘evidence’ of friendly ties, strategic partnership

The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Moscow reaffirms the friendly ties and strategic partnership between the two countries, Dimitris Velanis, Tsipras’s advisor on Russian issues, has said.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet in Moscow on December 7. The Russian-Greek intergovernmental commission on economic, industrial, scientific and technical cooperation will take place December 5-6.

“This is evidence of the continuation of our friendly relations and strategic partnership,” Velanis was quoted by Sputnik as saying Tuesday.