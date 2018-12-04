US embassy, consulate closed Wednesday to mark Bush death

The US Embassy in Athens, the American consulate in Thessaloniki and all the country's agencies in Greece, will be closed on Wednesday, owing to the recent death of former president George H.W. Bush.

Bush died on Friday at the age of 94, at his home in Houston, Texas.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump ordered all executive departments and federal agencies to remain closed on Wednesday “as a mark of respect for George Herbert Walker Bush, the forty-first President of the United States.”