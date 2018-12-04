Hindi Zahra | Thessaloniki & Athens | December 7 & 8

After two sold-out shows in the spring, Franco-Moroccan sensation Hindi Zahra returns to Greece for two performances. The soul-folk act will play the Principal Club Theater in Thessaloniki on Friday, December 7, and Athens’s Fuzz Club on the following night. Tickets start from 24 euros for the Thessaloniki show and 26 for the Athens one at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Principal, 15 26is Oktovriou, tel 2310.428.088;

Fuzz, 1 Patriarchou Ioakeim, Tavros, tel 210.345.0817