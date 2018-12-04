WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
The Ruralists | Athens | December 5 - January 19

“The Ruralists” is a group show at the A. Antonopoulou Gallery where 13 Greek artists explore rural life and themes related to nature in paintings and sculptures, photographs and installations created using a plethora of materials and techniques. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Fridays from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

A. Antonopoulou, 20 Aristophanous, Psyrri,
tel 210.321.4994, www.aaart.gr

