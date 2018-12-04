WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Cinderella | Athens | December 21-29

TAGS: Dance

Ballets de Monte-Carlo artistic director Jean-Christophe Maillot strips Sergei Prokofiev's “Cinderella” down to its bare bones in a reading of the classic tale by Charles Perrault that treats the characters like real people rather than fairy-tale figures. The acclaimed ensemble will perform at the Athens Concert Hall on December 21, 23, 25 and 27 (starting at 8 p.m.) and on December 22, 26, 28 and 29 (starting at 5 and 9 p.m.). Tickets range from 30 to 80 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,
tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

