Court to mull appeal by convicted anarchist

A Supreme Court prosecutor on Tuesday proposed that an appeal by jailed Greek anarchist and robber Nikos Romanos for leniency due to good behavior be granted while rejecting another for him to be cleared of a terrorism conviction.

Romanos is serving an 18-year prison sentence on charges of “lone terrorism” while he was found not to have links to guerrilla group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire.

The 25-year-old, who has been doing a university course from Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison, is seeking a review of his sentence due to good behavior.

If the Supreme Court accepts the prosecutor’s appeal, his case will be retried by an appeals court which is expected to reduce his term.