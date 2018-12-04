Police to be out in force for anniversary of 2008 teenager's killing

More than 5,000 police officers have been assigned to monitor rallies planned for downtown Athens on Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary since the fatal police shooting of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos.

Police will also be out in force in several other cities where similar rallies are planned.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 police and riot officers have been assigned to monitor two rallies in downtown Athens on Thursday marking the anniversary of the 15-year-old’s death.

A significant number of plain clothes officers have also been assigned to monitor the movements of suspects in the traditional anarchist stronghold of Exarchia and other parts of the capital while drones will assist the police effort.