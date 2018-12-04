Minister of state's home attacked, again

The home of Minister of State Alekos Flambouraris came under attack on Tuesday evening, as unknown assailants hurled rocks and makeshift firebombs at a security detail posted in front of the politician's apartment block.

The property is located in the downtown district of Exarchia and has been attacked in a similar manner on at least two occasions since the start of the year.

The latest incident took place at around 7.20 p.m. and involved some 20 assailants, according to a police report.

No one was injured in the incident, while preliminary reports suggest that the police has rounded up several suspects for questioning.