In response to the increasing number of commuter complaints over the new electronic ticketing system for public transport in the capital, the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) has decided to commission a study in a bid to help improve the situation.

As part of the study, researchers will be able to stop people on public transport and ask to see their tickets, although they will have no right to take any legal action if they are found to be fare dodgers.

The cost of the study is estimated at 74,000 euros.

OASA says that it has increased its revenues since the new ticketing system’s installation due to a drastic reduction in fare dodging.

Despite the full activation of the new ticketing system, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has yet to hire some 160 inspectors that it promised in August would start monitoring buses and trolley-buses.