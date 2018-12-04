NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Shipowner Restis gets suspended 10-year prison term

An Athens court yesterday passed down a 10-year prison sentence to shipowner Victor Restis after finding him guilty of making a false statement, but he was released as the term was suspended.  

The court found him guilty of using false statements to appropriate 30 hectares of public forestland, an offense that had come to light in the context of a trial-fixing investigation. 

His term was suspended after judges accepted his appeal for leniency due to a lack of previous offenses. 

