Foreign Ministry data lost due to failed hard drive

A major chunk of the Greek Foreign Ministry’s email correspondence records is no longer available due to hard drive failure, Skai reported late Tuesday.

According to Skai, the failed hard drive contained data, including confidential electronic documents, dating 2005 onwards. The ministry has kept no backup copies of the data, the report said.

The hard drive had not received the necessary maintenance due to cost concerns. However, the ministry approved 150,000 euro funding to purchase new equipment.