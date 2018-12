Tsipras visits Kalymnos island

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is visiting Kalymnos on Wednesday to inaugurate the Naval Academy on the southeastern Aegean island.



Tsipras is scheduled to meet with Kalymnos Mayor Ioannis Galouzis, before speaking at the opening ceremony of academy.



Tsipras is traveling with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, Alternate Defense Minister Fotis Kouvelis and Deputy Shipping Minister Nektarios Santorinios.