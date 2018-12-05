Greece tops OECD’s 2007-2017 tax chart

The Revenue Statistics report on the period from 1965-2017 published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that the tax-to-GDP ratio in Greece rose by 8.2 percentage points, from 31.2 percent in 2007 to 39.4 percent in 2017.



The increase puts Greece at the top of the OECD tax chart over that period.



According to the same report, the tax-to-GDP ratio in Greece increased from 32 percent in 2010 to 39.4 percent in 2017, during the years of the bailout programs.