Four members of a nonprofit organization were being released on Wednesday from pretrial custody after being arrested on the island of Lesvos in August, accused of forming a criminal organization that smuggled migrants and refugees into Greece with the aim of bolstering donations.

Judicial authorities on the eastern Aegean island ruled that the four suspects are not at risk of committing fresh crimes as the NGO, Emergency Response Center International (ERCI), is no longer in operation.

Kathimerini has learned that two of the suspects have been granted conditional release, with ERCI's founder having to pay a bond of 10,000 euros and its former director 5,000 euros. The other two suspects, one of whom is Syrian elite swimmer Sarah Mardini, have been granted unconditional release.

ERCI was accused in August of people smuggling while carrying out rescue missions in Lesvos, one of the Greek island on the front line of the refugee crisis.

The issue has caused a public outcry, particularly in regards to the arrest of Mardini, who volunteered with the group after saving, along with her sister (an Olympian), 18 refugees when their dinghy started taking on water during the crossing from Turkey to Lesvos in 2015.

Judicial authorities, meanwhile, also appear to have started questioning the evidence submitted by police to back the charges, as is evident by the release last month of the ERCI's coordinator for the NGO's activities on Lesvos, as well as by the most recent releases.

The charges of migrant smuggling stem from allegations that ERCI had prior knowledge of where boats carrying migrants and refugees from Turkey would land on Lesvos and failed to notify the proper authorities.