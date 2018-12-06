Drama | Athens | December 6 - February 10

“Photographs of Drama and its Wonderful World” celebrates the capital of Eastern Macedonia, whose contribution to the country as a whole is often overlooked, as a treasury of Greek history and a cultural and commercial crossroads set in stunning natural scenery. The exhibition at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex is based on a coffee-table book of the same title, which will be presented before the show's opening on Thursday, December 6, at 7.30 p.m. Opening hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission costs 4 euros.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou,

Tavros, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr