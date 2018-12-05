Former socialist deputy minister convicted of usury

A Three Criminal Appeals Court on Wednesday convicted a former socialist deputy education minister for collusion in usury and money laundering, in a case involving a loan granted to a tobacco seller from Kavala, northern Greece.



Yiannis Anthopoulos was handed a 15-year suspended sentence, while the court also ordered the seizure of 1.7 million euros from his bank account, including his house in the southern suburb of Voula.



Another three co-defendants were convicted for usury and ordered to pay back a total of 5.7 million euros.



All four were also stripped of their electoral rights for five years, and the former minister along with another defendant were barred from leaving the country.



According to the file, the former PASOK minister intervened in the period 2002-2005 in order for tobacco company owner Odetti Petridi to receive a usurious loan from the company of the politician's co-defendants, totalling 17.6 million euros.



Anthopoulos received an extremely high interest rate on a loan, which is estimated to have secured him the sum of 1.7 million euros.



The case was revealed a few years ago after financial crimes unit SDOE discovered money in the bank accounts of the former minister and his wife which he was not able to legally justify.