Greeks are pessimistic about the course of the national economy and their personal finances next year, according to an opinion poll published on Wednesday.



Forty-seven percent of respondents in a survey conducted by polling firm Interview for Vergina TV said they expected the situation in 2019 to become tougher, while another 35 percent said that life for them will be as difficult as in 2018.



Only 14 percent expressed optimism that their financial standing will improve next year.



Although Greece exited the harsh bailout programs after eight years this August, 63 percent of respondents expect the country to remain under strict surveillance for many years, and two in 10 Greeks said they believe that a fourth bailout program will be signed soon.



[Xinhua]