Christmas tree lights in Athens to switch on next week
The lights on the Christmas tree in Syntagma Square, central Athens, will be switched on next Tuesday night as part of festivities in the capital that are to last well into January 2019.
“More than 230 events, which will be completely free of charge, will transform the center of Athens and its neighborhoods into a city of angels,” said Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis.