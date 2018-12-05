NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man arrested in Salamina for cultivating cannabis

Crime

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for setting up a hydroponic cannabis growing system in a house on the island of Salamina, near Athens.

Police, who arrested the suspect on Tuesday, said the cannabis was being cultivated for illegal sale.

Investigators seized 102 cannabis plants and 1,200 grams of the drug, while the 50-year-old was to appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday. 

