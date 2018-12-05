Politico, Kathimerini offer political analyses

A collaboration between Kathimerini and Politico for one in a series of online newsletters exploring national and European politics in the countdown to European elections in May went live this week.



The first Greek Playbook comprises analyses by journalists from the two media organizations and examines the performance of the main political parties ahead of elections as well as the key issues of public concern following the country’s emergence from its third international bailout.



You can read the first Greek Playbook on www.ekathimerini.com.