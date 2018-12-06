Army mine clearance squad clears land of munitions

The Hellenic Army’s Land Mine Clearance Squad (TENX) recovered a total of 106 missiles, 42 hand grenades and 13 land mines dating to various conflicts from different parts of the country as part of a clearance operation last month, defense officials said on Wednesday.



The munitions were all destroyed in controlled procedures by TENX experts.



The successful completion of the operation allowed the army to hand over 24 hectares of cleared land to local authorities, officials said.