ATHEX: Bourse shakes pressure off to eradicate early losses

The Greek stock market succumbed to pressure early on Wednesday but eventually narrowed its morning losses almost down to zero by the close.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 656.92 points, down less than 0.01 percent from Tuesday’s 656.96 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.39 percent to 1,720.96 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 0.46 percent.

The banks index slipped 0.41 percent, as Eurobank lost 3.55 percent and Piraeus gave up 0.11 percent, while National improved 1.05 percent and Alpha advanced 0.75 percent. Dragged lower by parent company Eurobank, Grivalia Properties lost 3.30 percent, just as Lamda Development jumped 3.74 percent.

In total 41 stocks posted gains, 46 took losses and 34 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 34.1 million euros, dropping from Tuesday’s 55.8 million. This was largely due to US markets being closed on the day.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.42 percent to close at 66.53 points.