‘Roots’ project for supporting SME plans has US support

US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey R. Pyatt stressed America’s commitment to supporting Greek economic growth as he addressed on Wednesday’s presentation of the new “Roots” program for the support of local startups and small and medium-sized enterprises, to be implemented by the Athens Exchange and the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce.



Pyatt promised that the US capital market will support this initiative to assist competitive and commercially viable business plans, aiming to facilitate SMEs’ access to investment funds according to international standards and best practices.



The “Roots” program concerns the familiarization of SMEs with various credit instruments for raising capital on stock markets and providing access to an international capital markets network, as well as corporate and academic professionals who will bring SMEs’ proposals to the attention of interested investors.