Teenager arrested over shooting fellow student in Kavala

TAGS: Crime

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old fellow student in Kavala, northern Greece.

According to state-run news agency ANA-MPA, the teenager confessed to police about the shooting after his detention earlier in the day.

The suspect told authorities the victim was a friend with whom he had economic differences and accidently shot him in the chest while trying to frighten him, police sources said.

The two youngsters had earlier partied together at a local nightclub.

The funeral of the victim will be held on Friday morning. 

