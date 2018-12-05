Teenager arrested over shooting fellow student in Kavala

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old fellow student in Kavala, northern Greece.



According to state-run news agency ANA-MPA, the teenager confessed to police about the shooting after his detention earlier in the day.



The suspect told authorities the victim was a friend with whom he had economic differences and accidently shot him in the chest while trying to frighten him, police sources said.



The two youngsters had earlier partied together at a local nightclub.



The funeral of the victim will be held on Friday morning.