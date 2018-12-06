Political and economic developments in Greece indicate that general elections are approaching.

The leftist-led coalition government appears to have run its course.

Officials are hoping, of course, that the climate might be reversed with the help of a series of pledges for new handouts to voters as well as the touting of alleged political scandals.

The problem, however, is that this is a government that has no qualms about the means it uses in order to remain in power.

That is why the last few months of this administration’s time in power will pose risks, both financial and institutional, to the country.

One thing is definitely beyond any doubt: The shorter the pre-election period ends up being, the better for the country and the people.