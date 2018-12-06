Ten suspects remanded over clashes with police as midday rally ends

Police in Athens remanded 10 people for questioning following clashes with riot officers during a rally for the 10th anniversary of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos's killing by a police officer.

Attended by hundreds of high-school students, the march from Korai to Parliament on Syntagma Square was marred by violence when a few dozen protesters started hurling homemade firebombs and chunks of concrete and rocks at riot officers policing the annual event.

Similar incidents took place during a march in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, though there were no reports of arrests.

Authorities are now bracing for another march later this afternoon that will start at the Propylaia in front of Athens University and culminate in a gathering at the spot where the 15-year-old boy was killed in the central district of Exarchia.