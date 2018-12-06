Vinyl Bazaar | Athens | December 7-9

This year's Vinyl Is Back, one of the country’s biggest record bazaars, is dedicated to jazz and will include live shows by local acts specializing in the genre. The event takes place at Cine Kerameikos and opening hours are 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free of charge. For details, visit www.vinylisback.gr.



Cine Kerameikos, 58 Kerameikou, tel 210.522.2222