Nellie ‘Tiger’ Travis | Athens | December 7-10
Chicago blues legend Nellie “Tiger” Travis takes the stage of the Half Note from December 7 to 10, accompanied by local band, Blues Cargo. Hailed for her husky voice and explosive delivery, Travis will perform contemporary blues and Southern soul. Shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Tickets cost 15, 20 and 25 euros, at www.viva.gr.
Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310