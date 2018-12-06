Japonica Partners eyeing opportunities in Greece

Japonica Partners head Paul Kazarian has revealed his investment firm is looking into opportunities in the Greek market and added that state assets require improved management to become more attractive to investors.



“The more effective the government and its political institutions are in managing the assets and liabilities of the people, the more positive we are about investing in the country,” Kazarian said in an interview with the website Capital.gr.



The chairman and chief executive officer of the US-based private equity firm, which until recently was one of the biggest investors in Greek bonds, argued that “the countries that do the best job in managing their balance sheet offer the lowest risk for an investor, and then they allow us to focus on what we can do best, which is marketing, logistics and manufacturing. This makes us more interested in investing in countries.”



He added that “we continue to look at Greece for additional investments.”



