Pizzeria vandalized as ministry condemns attack

Unidentified assailants Thursday vandalized a pizzeria in Thessaloniki whose owner is alleged to have beaten up a former employee.

The attack, which occurred at around 3.30 a.m., was carried out by two individuals who smashed the business’s glass facade and sprayed graffiti on the walls before fleeing on a motorcycle, according to the voria.gr news website.

The owner of the pizzeria is on Thursday to stand trial in the northern port city on charges of assault lodged against him by the former employee.

According to local reports, the owner assaulted the 36-year-old delivery worker following an argument over the latter’s absence due to sickness.

In a statement, the Labor Ministry said that attacks such as that against the delivery worker “will not only not be tolerated but will be subject to a decisive crackdown.”