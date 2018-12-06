Tsipras says Greece in talks with EU to extend TurkStream

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Greece is in "dialogue" with the European Union regarding the extension of the Russian-backed TurkStream gas pipeline across Greek territory to other EU countries, according to an interview with Russia’s state news agency TASS, published on Thursday.



“We are negotiating [it] in the European Union,” he was quoted as saying by TASS. "I believe that our arguments are strong. We have persistence and patience, and I believe that possibly we will have positive results in the future."



The premier expressed Greece’s interest in cooperating with Russia in energy. “We value that Russia is an important partner in the energy sector, as it has rich energy sources,” he said, adding that Greece has pursued a multi-faceted energy policy since 2015.