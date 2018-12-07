Suspects in rape and murder of student in Rhodes to face magistrate

An investigating magistrate on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhode is to hear the testimony of two young men accused of raping and murdering a 21-year-old woman who rejected their sexual advances by beating her and dumping her in the sea.

One of the suspects, aged 19, has allegedly confessed to the crime and told investigators his version of what transpired in the early hours of November 28 between his fellow suspect and their victim, a student from the northern Greek border town of Didymoteicho who was studying at the University of the Aegean on the island.

The other suspect, 21, denies his friend's claims that he lured the young woman to his family's holiday home, struck her on the head with an iron when she refused his sexual advances and then suggesting that they throw her into the sea even though she was still alive and begging for medical attention.

Investigators have allegedly found the iron that was used to hit the 21-year-old student and her clothing at a remote spot on a beach pointed out by the 19-year-old suspect.

According to a report from the Athens-Macedonian news agency on Friday, the young woman's family has requested a re-enactment of the crime in order to compare the conflicting accounts given by the two suspects.