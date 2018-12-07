Kudos keep rolling in as 'The Favorite' makes Top 10 list of American Film Institute

The American Film Institute has ranked weird wave Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos's “The Favorite” in fifth place among its Top 10 movies for 2018, after the period comedy drama was nominated for five Golden Globes in four categories earlier this week and reaped 10 prizes at the British Independent Film Awards on Sunday.

Set in 18th century Britain, the screenplay by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara is based on the real-life relationship between aloof Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) and Sarah, Duchess of Marlborough, played by Rachel Weisz. As the queen’s closest confident, Sarah is able to sway national policy to suit her own ends but finds her hold over the monarch slipping with the arrival of her new maid, Abigail, played by Emma Stone.

Not a typical historical drama, “The Favorite” has been hailed as a “filthy, violent and outrageous period comedy that drips with bad language and worse behavior” by the BBC and a “funny and savage black comedy” by Variety.