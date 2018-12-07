Jane Goodall | Thessaloniki, Athens & Crete | December 9-11

Acclaimed primatologist Dr Jane Goodall will be visiting Thessaloniki, Athens and Crete,on December 9, 10 and 11, respectively, spreading a message of conservation. The 84-year-old British scientist, with countless awards and honorary doctorates under her belt, is traveling around the world delivering lectures on the environmental crisis. Her Greek stops are organized by the educational, nonprofit organization Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots Greece. Goodall's lectures, titled “Reasons for Hope,” will be in English with simultaneous interpretation into Greek. Admission is free and tickets will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis, with doors opening at 5, 5.15 and 5.30 p.m. respectively. For further information, please contact Vangelis Kravvaritis at the British Council (tel 210.369.2361, Vangelis.Kravvaritis@britishcouncil.gr).



Olympion Theater, 10 Aristotelous Square, Thessaloniki;

Pallas Theater, 5 Voukourestiou, Athens;

Iraklio Cultural Center, Plastira & Romanou, Crete