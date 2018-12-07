PhotoBiennale Screenings | Thessaloniki | December 9-11

Two documentaries and a fictional film on the subject of photography will be screened at Thessaloniki’s Stavros Tornes Cinema over three days as part of the northern port city’s PhotoBiennale 2018, running from December 9 to 11. “Under Fire” is a 1983 political thriller directed by Roger Spottiswoode and starring Nick Nolte, Joanna Cassidy and Gene Hackman as journalists covering the Nicaraguan Revolution (Sunday, December 9). The film is based on true events. “Finding Vivian Maier” (2013), directed by John Maloof and Charlie Siskel, is a fascinating documentary about the chance discovery of the work of non-professional American “street photographer” Vivian Maier (Monday, December 10). “Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures” (2016), directed and produced by Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, examines the life and work of controversial American photographer Robert Mapplethorpe (Tuesday, December 11). Screenings start at 9 p.m. Tickets start from 3 euros.



Stavros Tornes Cinema, Warehouse 1, Thessaloniki Port Complex