Two remanded in custody over murder and rape of student in Rhodes

Two men on the eastern Aegean island of Rhodes were jailed pending trial on Friday over charges of gang-raping and murdering a university student, following their depositions before a prosecutor and a magistrate.



The body of 21-year-old Eleni Topaloudi was found in the sea by the coast guard on November 28. Evidence collected during the initial investigation led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 21 and 19.



Presenting information on the case, the coast guard said Topaloudi was first punched in the face and then hit on the head with an iron. She was then transported at a beach and thrown into the sea.



Forensic examination showed the victim suffered traumatic brain injury, which would have potentially been deadly if she had not first drown.



“The suspects threw the girl in the sea, returned home and cleaned up, went again to the beach and threw some objects in the sea and left again,” a coast guard official said.



Divers at the scene recovered an iron which authorities believe is the murder weapon. Police who raided the 21-year-old's house found the base of an iron which matched the one thrown in the sea.



The coast guard also said that, contrary to a statement made by the victim's family lawyer, Topaloudi was not found with her legs tied.