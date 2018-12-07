Pizza shop owner convicted over beating of employee

A misdemeanors court in Thessaloniki on Friday handed a suspended three-year sentence to a pizza shop owner for beating up a former employee.



The 33-year-old defendant was found guilty of causing grave bodily harm, illegal possession and use of a weapon.



According to the case file, the owner beat up a 36-year-old delivery worker with a pair of brass knuckles following an argument over the latter’s absence due to sickness.



The victim suffered fractured cheekbones and injuries to the nose and jaw.