NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Pizza shop owner convicted over beating of employee

TAGS: Crime

A misdemeanors court in Thessaloniki on Friday handed a suspended three-year sentence to a pizza shop owner for beating up a former employee.

The 33-year-old defendant was found guilty of causing grave bodily harm, illegal possession and use of a weapon.

According to the case file, the owner beat up a 36-year-old delivery worker with a pair of brass knuckles following an argument over the latter’s absence due to sickness.

The victim suffered fractured cheekbones and injuries to the nose and jaw.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 