Prosecutor recommends release of all suspects in gold smuggling case

A prosecutor has recommended the release of all suspects involved in a gold smuggling case due to oversight by police investigators.

The eight suspects were remanded in pretrial custody on charges of smuggling gold to Turkey.

The prosecutor is reportedly in agreement with the assessment of an investigative magistrate earlier this week that “there are no longer reasons for their temporary detention” after a Justice Ministry body said the smuggling charges cannot be be substantiated as the the export of gold to Turkey does not carry duties or tariffs.