Military, police, schools most trusted, poll shows

The most trusted institution among Greeks is the army, according to an opinion poll published Friday by Public Issue.

More specifically, 89 percent of those polled said they have confidence in the way the country’s armed forces operate.

The survey also showed that the Hellenic Police is the second most trusted institution, with 72 percent, ahead of schools with 66 percent.

The internet is trusted by 41 percent, ahead of newspapers (24 percent) and television (22 percent).

At the lower reaches, only 13 percent said they trust nongovernmental organizations – a 43 percent drop compared to 2015 – while political parties enjoy the confidence of 12 percent.