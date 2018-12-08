Greek society is wondering when the disgraceful destruction that is wrought inside the country’s universities every time we commemorate some anniversary or other will finally come to an end.



We see the same disheartening scenes playing out on every occasion, with vandals and misguided youngsters participating in the destruction, along with the usual suspects, without anything ever changing, without any action being taken to address the problem.



Unfortunately, every time this happens, it is the Greek taxpayers that have to bear the cost of the damage, while the long-suffering residents and hapless business owners in the districts where the clashes take place also suffer the consequences of these unacceptable outbreaks of lawlessness.



These images of decline which have become a common sight must at some point be brought to an end.